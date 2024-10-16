Investigation begins into thefts from Bilston high street shops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested a 28-year-old woman following the theft of items from a supermarket on the High Street on Tuesday evening, detaining the woman on suspicion of theft at around 9.45pm.

The force said the woman is also being questioned about two other thefts from a shop in Bilston town centre last week and has asked for anyone with any information regarding the incidents to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've a suspect in our cells after a woman was arrested following the theft of items from a supermarket in High Street, Bilston, yesterday evening.

"Officers detained the woman in High Street on suspicion of theft at around 9.45pm.

"The 28-year-old is also being questioned over two further thefts from another shop in the town centre last week.

"We know that crimes against our businesses and traders impact our communities and we're working hard to identify and detain those responsible.

"If you see something suspicious or have information that would help please call 101 or message us via Live Chat on our website."