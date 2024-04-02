In pictures: Armed police on Bilston street after man barricades himself inside home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The stand-off began late on Monday night when West Midlands Police received concern for welfare reports about a man in Shale Street.

Since then, specialist negotiators have been called in to speak to him, with the situation remaining at stalemate on Tuesday afternoon, well over 12 hours after the initial call came in.

Photos and video from the show the road taped off as officers, some of them armed, remained in the cordon.

The situation has been ongoing for more than 12 hours

Large numbers of police have been at the site all day

The incident has unnerved neighbours who have seen the large police presence outside their homes.

Lynn Davis, 49, said: "It happened around midnight, 1am, just a bunch of police cars and armed officers.

"Not sure what's going on, it really scares you when stuff like this happens."

Armed officers are among those at the scene

Armed police have been seen in the street as negotiations continue

Jerome Brown, 28, of Bilston, said "It's a bit strange isn't it.

"This road is quite bad yeah, I heard someone barricaded themselves in the building, but I don't know.

"It's not the first time armed officers have been around here, but yeah, hope everything's alright."

Part of Shale Street has been closed off by police

Police have told local businesses they can't open

A spokesman for the force said officers were called at around 11am.

"A man has barricaded himself into a property and force negotiators have been called in.

"We are still at the scene and are working to bring the matter to a safe conclusion."

Neighbours have admitted the situation is 'strange' and 'scary'

Police have been at the scene since around 11pm on Monday

A spokesperson for JB Autos, a car auto repair garage in Shale Street, added: "We didn't get told much, but we have been told we can't open for business just yet.

"We heard it's a barricade so we might be here for a while. It's a lot of money to lose for the day really."