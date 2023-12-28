Family pay emotional tribute to 'devoted' Wolverhampton dad who died on construction site

Thames Valley Police released the tribute to Amarpreet Bhatti, 47, on behalf of his family. Mr Bhatti died on a construction site on the A40 near Wolvercote, Oxford on December 4.

The statement said: "My husband, Amarpreet, was a loving, caring man and a devoted dad to our two wonderful children, aged 16 and 18.

"He had a heart of gold, was always smiling and going out of his way to help others. He was a dedicated man who touched so many people’s lives.

"For him to be taken from us like this is so hard to accept. My whole world was around him, I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. It wasn’t time for him to go," the statement continued.

"He was a true friend to everyone he knew, such a pure soul he had. We are going to miss him dearly.

"I know you are still around, as I can feel your presence. Love you loads, your wife, Mandeep, and two children."

According to reports, Mr Bhatti fell to his death at the contruction site. Emergency services were called at 10.15am on December 4, but paramedics were unable to save the 47-year-old father.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident alongside colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive.

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident and currently making enquiries on site alongside Thames Valley Police.”

The Express & Star has contacted Thames Valley Police for more information.