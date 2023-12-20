The Kingswinford Charity Truck Convoy was an annual event which started in 2014 and raised money for charity, but has not been held since 2021.

The event two years ago was held in memory of much-loved wife and mum Rachel Day, who died in August 2021 after a brave battle against liver disease.

Rachel's widower Andrew, who has worked as a truck driver himself in the past, is bringing back the convoy this year after a flurry of requests.

It is taking place this Saturday and will include Santa Claus on his very own truck who will be giving chocolates out to youngsters on his way around.

It is thought around 30 trucks will be taking part and will be decorated in Christmas lights.

Andrew Day with son Andrew and daughter Kayla, holding Rachel Day's photo, at the convoy in 2021

The convoy will start from an area near the Bankfield Inn, Bilston, at about 5pm and will travel through Coseley, Dudley's Priory Road, Russells Hall and Kingswinford, finishing at The Cross Inn.

Andrew, who lives in Dudley, said this year's event will not be raising money for charity but he hopes it will help people to get in the festive spirit.

He said: "Everyone has been asking whether we are going to do another convoy. I only decided last Friday and my phone has not stopped.

"I'm hoping there will be about 30 trucks. They will be decorated in Christmas and flashing lights.

"Santa will be handing out chocolates for the children. I hope people come out and support us.

"I'm looking forward to it."

In past years, people have lined the streets in support of the convoy, with the truck drivers sounding their horns and playing music during the journey.

Rachel Day had a liver transplant on Christmas Day, 2006 but her illness led to her body rejecting the organ and it began to fail.

Although King’s College London placed her on the waiting list for surgery, the pandemic caused further delays which meant she could not get a transplant in time.

Rachel died, aged 46, on August 16, 2021.

The annual Kingswinford Charity Truck Convoy in honour of Rachel Day in 2021

Together with her husband, she had campaigned in support of organ donation awareness and organised the annual convoys.

Trucks joined her funeral procession and one of them was named the Lady Rachel in her honour.