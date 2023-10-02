Bilston's future is bright as investment is welcomed – shoppers

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 02/10/2023 Vox pop in Bilston market and town centre over new government money and the Greyhound pub fire. Pictured, Kim Gelder..

The blaze at the distinctive timber-frame building which dates back to the 15th century, is being treated as arson.

Then, Bilston was named as one of more than 50 'overlooked' UK locations which will be given £20m over a ten year period to help regenerate high streets and tackle anti-social behaviour. The news was announced of the eve of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester,

Shoppers in Bilston gave their reaction to both and shared their thoughts on what it might mean for the town.

Betty Norman from Bilston said she felt sorry for the owners of the pub on the high street, although she wasn't a regular customer.

She said: "If I do go to pubs it is normally for a meal like Sunday lunch but the building itself was historic and it is awful to see any building go that way.

"I hope the money from the government is spent wisely, I think the fact it will be coming in over ten years is encouraging as it will be earmarked for different projects. I think the market is great and Bilston High Street is fine but it does need some new shops and investment."

Jean Sampson who lives in Bradley said she had not heard the news about the Greyhound and Punchbowl and doesn't visit pubs but said she felt the high street needed some new shops, with the loss of the likes of Woolworths in recent years.

She said: "Bilston is one of the town centres which is still well used and the market as well, there are plenty of people here on a Monday morning and there is a community feel about it.

"I wouldn't necessarily say it was a forgotten town but anything that might give it a bit of a boost to the infrastructure and surroundings of the town centre will be welcome but it depends on who is charge of the allocation of the money."

Margaret Cope said she and her husband come into Bilston every day and did all their shopping in the town, but felt it did need some money spending on it to attract more people.

She said: "We are older now and find there is everything we need from food shopping to everyday items and the market is great, although I understand the rents are quite high for the stall holders which means prices have to be increased but it is good value generally.

"With the pubs there are plenty in the town centre and a good variety though I'm not really a pub person but it was a shame to see the Greyhound and Punchbowl go up in flames as never mind what is was trading as, it is one of the oldest buildings in the town and listed."

David Ellis from Bilston said he thought there needed to be some investment in the roads around the town but he wasn't sure whether that would be something which would be addressed by the government money.

He said: "It remains to be seen what it will be used for and £20m over ten years is not massive in the grand scheme of things but it is something. I just think things like the roads around the town centre and the general surroundings need to be looked at as a priority but I don't expect the taxpayers will get a say."

Kim Gelder, who has lived in Bilston all his life used to work at the steelworks until it shut in the 1980s. He said people had predicted 'the death of the town' then but he feels now, like then, it still has a future.

He said: "Bilston will always re-generate itself as there is the will for it to do so and it is a community town. It is often the people who make a place and this is the case here.

"They are re-building the market and hopefully the money the government are going to give us will be spent wisely – certainly I think the town has a good future."