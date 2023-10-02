Appeal to help pensioner after fire destroys her home and kills her pet dog

Beach Avenue, where the incident took place

The appeal, launched on the Facebook page Spotted Woodcross and Surrounding, was launched following a major house fire on Beach Avenue, Bilston at around 3.05 am on Tuesday, September 26.

The resident, a 76-year-old woman called Maureen, was quickly taken to hospital where she spent a number of days recovering from her wounds.

Tracey Williams, from Bilston, who is currently collecting the donated goods, said: "At the moment we are looking mainly for clothing items, we have had a lot of clothes donated today, including shoes and shirts.

"Maureen has applied for housing, which means that she will be looking for housing items. We have had a donation of a cooker, but we are looking for furniture such as tables and chairs and general household items, including a bed if possible."

Dozens of people have offered items online, with one person offering a leather armchair for the woman's new house.

Ms Williams talked about the appeal, she said: "I was so shocked, I didn't expect to hear from so many people. It really is fantastic to see the community come together for Maureen.

"There is something that Maureen really wants, and that is a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt, she is a huge Wolves supporter and her shirt was destroyed in the fire, so if anyone has an old one or one that they don't want, that would really make her day. Thank you."

Following the incident, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 3.05am on Tuesday 26 September, we responded to an incident on Beach Avenue in Bilston.

"This was a bungalow fire affecting 70 per cent of the ground floor. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

"A check of the adjoining bungalow was carried out, and although there was very minor smoke logging in the loft, no fire spread was confirmed.

"All people were accounted for and one lady left the property before we arrived at the scene. She received care from paramedics at the scene and is believed to have been conveyed to hospital. Very sadly, a dog was confirmed to have died as a result of the fire."