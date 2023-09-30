Historic Bilston pub damaged after fire breaks out overnight

An historic pub has suffered significant damage after a fire started in the early hours of this morning.

Fire started at the Greyound and Punchbowl pub in the early hours of Saturday. Photo: Billy Babu
Firefighters were called to the Greyhound and Punchbowl in Bilston High Street at 3.42am after smoke was seen pouring out of the pub.

West Midlands Fire Service sent crews from Bilston, Willenhall, Tipton and Wolverhampton to tackle the blaze.

A spokeswoman said that 25 per cent of the ground floor had suffered damage, with one crew still at the scene.

Photos from the scene show smoke coming out of the the pub overnight and a blackened frontage this morning.

Fire damage is evident. Photo: Billy Babu

Inside the bar and seating area have been left severely damaged, with walls, pillars, tables and the bar all charred, with cables and debris hanging down from the ceiling.

Fire investigators remain at the scene this morning to work out the cause of the blaze.

West Midlands Police officers have also attended, with the area immediately outside the pub cordoned off.

