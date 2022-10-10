Teen fighting for his life after being hit by car on Black Country Route in Bilston

The boy was riding a bicycle along the Black Country Route in Bilston at around 7.30pm on Sunday when he was hit.
West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and a pushbike, while the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car also attended.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered the cyclist, a teenage boy. He was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.
“Crews administered advanced trauma care at the scene before conveying him to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment.
“The driver of the car did not require treatment.”
West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.