Teen fighting for his life after being hit by car on Black Country Route in Bilston

The boy was riding a bicycle along the Black Country Route in Bilston at around 7.30pm on Sunday when he was hit.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene after receiving reports of a collision involving a car and a pushbike, while the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car also attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered the cyclist, a teenage boy. He was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Crews administered advanced trauma care at the scene before conveying him to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

“The driver of the car did not require treatment.”