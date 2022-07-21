Fire crews deal with fire on land near main road

The fire broke out on scrub land between Hughes Road, Dales Lane and the Black Country Route. Photo: Google Street Map

The fire had broken out on the scrub land in an area near Dales Lane and Hughes Road in Bilston, just off the Black Country New Road, at around 8.12pm

Fire Crews from Fallings Park and Willenhall were called in to tackle the fire, with a brigade response vehicle from Fallings park and a fire appliance from Willenhall.

The severity of the blaze is not yet known and crews have not said whether it was started deliberately or accidentally.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire on scrub land in Bilston at around 8.12pm.

"The fire was believed to have broken out on the land between Dales Lane, Hughes Road and the Black Country New Road.

"A brigade response vehicle from Fallings Park attended the scene, with a fire appliance from Willenhall joining soon after.