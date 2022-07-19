Sadness over loss of town centre pub

The former Spread Eagle pub in Lichfield Street, Bilston. Photo: Google Street View

The Spread Eagle in Lichfield Street, Bilston, closed suddenly in 2011 and has remained boarded up since. This week the owner of the venue was granted permission to transform the once popular watering hole into five new flats.

However, councillor Steve Simkins, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for inclusive city economy, says the loss of another town centre pub is not what the town needs.

He said: “Losing yet another pub is not what we want. We need more social, public meeting places where people can go out and get together.

“In Bilston we have the Robin 2 around the corner, which is amazing for live music, and we also have The Trumpet which is an iconic venue across the globe – well known for its strong connection to Slade, the West Midlands music scene and all the jazz legends that have played there over the years.

“Also we have The Metro, which is a superb addition to the town and one of the best places to go for people who love real cask ale. The demise of our pubs for the sake of a tiny bit of housing is a very sad reflection, and it’s happening all over the country.

“We need more pubs. I would welcome any independent brewers who could come in and regenerate these places. I’m still waiting for the Old White Rose to reopen, To see another pub lost is very sad,” he added.

Building owner Vijay Kumar had initially planned to build a function room at the rear of the pub with a view to reopening it, and was granted permission for this in February.

However, a new application to develop the building into five two-bedroom apartments with a new rear boundary wall and gates was given the go-ahead this week.