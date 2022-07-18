Heatwave believed to be cause of Bilston fire which damaged two homes

Broad Lanes, Bilston

West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene at 1.36pm and were met with a fire at the rear of terraced houses in Broad Lanes, Bilston. Monday 18 July

This fire behind homes in #Bilston appears to have started because of the #heatwave conditions. Read more on our website: https://t.co/tDN31Dhd4J pic.twitter.com/J1VBhNfUgE — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) July 18, 2022

Two fire engines attended, crewed by ten firefighters from Bilston and Tipton fire stations, with the first arriving two minutes after being mobilised.

Fighters said it appeared that the severe weather conditions led to the fire breaking out in a large quantity of rubbish and appliances at the rear of one property.

Fire damage was caused to the rear extensions of two houses, the roofs of which will need to be stripped back to ensure there were no remaining hotspots.