Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heatwave believed to be cause of Bilston fire which damaged two homes

By Nathan RoweBilstonPublished: Comments

A fire which caused damage to two homes is believed to have been caused by heatwave conditions.

Broad Lanes, Bilston
Broad Lanes, Bilston

West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene at 1.36pm and were met with a fire at the rear of terraced houses in Broad Lanes, Bilston. Monday 18 July

Two fire engines attended, crewed by ten firefighters from Bilston and Tipton fire stations, with the first arriving two minutes after being mobilised.

Fighters said it appeared that the severe weather conditions led to the fire breaking out in a large quantity of rubbish and appliances at the rear of one property.

Fire damage was caused to the rear extensions of two houses, the roofs of which will need to be stripped back to ensure there were no remaining hotspots.

Crews had left the scene by 3.10pm.

Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News