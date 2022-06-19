Big lunch brings together community in thanks

Pat McFadden MP, with Mayors consort Karl Samuels, Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels, and Rev. Kate Watson, helps to celebrate the Big Lunch in Bradley

St Martin’s Church in Bradley was the setting for the Big Lunch, an annual initiative organised by the Eden Project and backed by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Since it started in 2009, the event has brought millions of people together across the UK to celebrate with neighbours and community and follows on from communities coming together for the Big Jubilee Lunch over the Jubilee bank holiday.

The event in Bradley saw community groups from across Bilston and the surrounding area attend the event, including the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels, several church groups, Bilston BID manager Simon Archer and Rev. Kate Watson from St Martin's Church.

It was hosted by Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden who said the event was a great opportunity to thank the many individuals, community groups and organisations from across his constituency for their hard work.

He said: "It was wonderful to host the Big Lunch in Bradley.

"It's a great opportunity to say thank you to all the church groups, community organisations and individuals who go the extra mile to make our community better.

"We were also blessed with beautiful sunshine, which made it a really happy occasion."

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels said it had been an enjoyable day and offered her own praise for the work being done in the community.

She said: "It was great to see so many different organisations coming together and it's all about saying thank you to everyone.

"It was great to meet Rev. Kate Watson today and see all the ward councillors and it was a really enjoyable day and an honour for me to be there as these are members of the community who have contributed so much and I felt privileged with being with them.