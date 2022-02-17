Woman dies after medical emergency in town centre

The woman was found in critical condition in Homers Fold, an alleyway leading up to Bilston High Street. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Homers Fold, an alleyway which leads into the High Street, at 1.47pm, after reports of the medical emergency.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer arrived at the scene to find a woman in critical condition.

Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, who administered advanced life support, the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency on Homers Fold at 1.47pm.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was in a critical condition.