'You will always find our voice and hear our language': Local legends talk about what the Black Country means to them

The four boroughs of Walsall, Dudley, Sandwell and Wolverhampton have always been a melting pot of cultures, faiths, races and heritages, all combined under on unique name 'The Black Country'.

The region is celebrated for its hard-working residents, its long and rich history, and most importantly, its sense of identity.

The Black Country Festival and Black Country Day, which falls on July 14 of each year to coincide with the creation of the world's first successful steam engine 'The Newcomen Engine', gives our locals the chance to remember their rich cultural heritage, and celebrate together everything that it means to be a Black Country resident.

Now, to help people remember the things that make the area great, we have asked three of the Black Country's biggest local celebrities what it means to them to be 'Black Country'.

Amy Lou

Tipton singing sensation and Britain's Got Talent Finalist Amy Lou said that it's 'all about the people'.