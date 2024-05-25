Dedication of care workers celebrated at Wolverhampton care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Glad to Care Week highlights the outstanding dedication of care workers across the sector.

Amongst the activities at Maplebrook Care Home, Johnson Street, were a group fitness session and a pizza-making cookery class which offered a rich sensory experience for residents whilst promoting independence and social interaction.

Commenting on the care home’s Glad to Care Week activities, Kym Hubbard, the home manager, said: "I am so proud to work with such a dedicated and experienced team but it goes much deeper than that.

"The team genuinely cares for each of our residents and regularly goes above and beyond to make a positive difference to our residents' lives, which is demonstrated through the thoughtful activities the team has prepared this week.

“Caring for someone’s loved one is one of the highest privileges and with my amazing team I know that Maplebrook Care Home will continue to offer the very best in first-class care."

Maplebrook resident, Anthony Twigg, aged 72, said: “I am glad to live at Maplebrook because of the friendliness of the staff, who are always there to care for me. I am always made to feel loved and safe, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Glad to Care is a national awareness week dedicated to highlight the outstanding dedication displayed by carers who go above and beyond to ensure those in their care are kept safe. The week champions care teams across the sector whilst simultaneously allowing carers to share why they’re glad to work in the care industry.

Mapelbrook concluded its celebrations on Friday with a sing and dance session in celebration of the week.