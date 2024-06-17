Where the idea for a Wolverhampton 'underground' map came from - and how to get your own

A unique map suggesting what a Wolverhampton underground network could look like has been produced, so we asked its creators how they came up with the map.

A mother and daughter duo from Beverley in East Yorkshire have combined to produce maps of UK towns and cities but designed with a metro style.

Hannah Ewart and Ann Wriglesworth, a mother and daughter duo from Beverley in East Riding of Yorkshire, started their business, Underdog Studio, in 2018.

One of their product lines is maps of UK towns and cities but designed with a metro style, including Wolverhampton.