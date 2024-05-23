Buses through Tettenhall diverted due to 'incident'
There is disruption on roads in Tettenhall this morning after an incident at The Rock.
By Paul Jenkins
National Express West Midlands tweeted that the number 1 service which runs between Dudley and Tettenhall Wood is being diverted.
The diversion route in both directions is via Henwood Road, The Holloway, Church Road and School Road.
Delays for motorists are expected.