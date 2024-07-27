I went back to my old school to celebrate a significant anniversary and take a trip down memory lane

Some people call it the best days of their lives, some look back with a feeling of nostalgia, while others look back in the same way that someone might view dental surgery because of the memories it provokes.

I fall into the latter category, having experienced a fair amount of bullying over my five years at Colton Hills Secondary (later Community) School in Wolverhampton between 1993 and 1998 and leaving with a wish to not go back and not relive those memories.

The badge of the school provides the welcome to the massive complex

As time has gone on and I've got a bit older and, indeed, worked with the school in my role at the Express & Star, I have regained a bit more feeling and respect for the place.

The building still maintains the same look that James said he remembered from his school days

When the message went out about an event to mark the 50th anniversary since secondary schools in Graiseley and Penn merged together with Wolverhampton Municipal Grammar School to form the school we know today, I decided to get dressed up and go along to see what the school was like now.

On a sunny evening on Thursday, July 18, I walked along Jeremy Road towards the school entrance, noticing how the badges and colour schemes have changed over time, as my jumper had been dark red, while the current ones were grey.

The gates were not there when James was there, but a lot has stayed the same

Other things that are different include fencing along the front field and a very formidable looking gate that I know weren't there in the 1990s, but I can see why due to safeguarding and safety concerns. Amazes me to think we all survived the 1990s to be fair.

The building on the outside hasn't really changed, all grey effect around most of it, while the swimming pool has a brown exterior that was there when I was in the swimming team (don't laugh, I was a decent swimmer when I was kid).

The bar was a welcome sight on a warm evening

I could see what was going into the evening as a mobile bar was being set up with a range of drinks, while a full barbecue area was being prepared to offer food to the near 200 people who would be attending the event.

The school was open and ready to welcome students from the past

It was also nice to be able to chat to the assistant headteacher Duncan Gittins and headteacher Julie Hunter and talk about my experiences at the school, which felt like a therapy session to some levels and left me joking about experiencing Stockholm Syndrome.

It was nice to talk to them, however, and hear all the positive stories about the school and what they've done over the years to improve the reputation and boost the standards and so, taking a deep breath, I walked through the doors and officially signed in.