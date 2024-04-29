One-eyed cat Gabriel who is an 'absolute sweetheart' looking for forever home

The lovable feline was given up for adoption after his previous owner was diagnosed with dementia and no longer able to care for him.

Now, the RSPCA Stafford, Wolverhampton and District Branch is looking for a new owner for the one-eyed kitty.

Tracey Rogers, from the branch, said: "Gabriel is a beautiful older gentleman who spent his entire life with his previous owner before she sadly had to go into a care home. We can tell he’s missing her and feeling a little sad but generally he is an absolute sweetheart - a very friendly cat who just loves company.

"We are concerned, however, that as we approach kitten season and inevitably end up inundated with kittens, that Gabriel will be overlooked and could end up in our care for a while.

"We are desperate to get him a lovely retirement home as soon as we can."

Gabriel will need an owner who is around for most of the day as he loves company.

He would prefer to be the only pet in the home, and could live with children who are secondary school age or older.

Gabriel is also likely to spend more time inside.

He uses his littler tray well, has a healthy appetite and loves to be close to his carers.

Tracey added: "Our volunteers at the branch have fallen in love with Gabriel and we know the owner will too.

"Gabriel is a lovely cat who is looking for a comfy sofa, which isn’t too high for him as he does have the start of arthritis in his hips, and someone who can give him all the love and attention he deserves!"

If you are interested in adopting Gabriel, visit the RSPCA website.