Robert Plant becomes club charity's patron

Lifelong Wolves supporter and vice-president Robert Plant has pledged his backing to the club’s official charity by becoming a patron of Wolves Foundation.

The iconic singer/songwriter and Led Zeppelin frontman has made a donation to the foundation which will benefit a number of the charity’s wide-ranging projects, with a particular focus around improving mental health.

The foundation said the support follows lengthy discussions in which Robert found out more about the foundation’s extensive work across the city and pinpointed areas where he was keen to make a positive difference.

Robert said: “Wolves Foundation delivers so many important projects to help people in the local community and I am really pleased to be able to make a contribution to support that work.

“Being able to increase the foundation’s influence in the area of mental health is a significant step which will have a positive impact in supporting people to overcome their challenges.”

It marks the second charity on Waterloo Road in Wolverhampton that Robert has become a patron, having offered his patronage to the Good Shepherd a few weeks ago.

Funds will be used to expand the foundation’s mental health provision including providing additional staff to benefit projects focused in this area.

Robert, currently on tour with his Saving Grace band, said he plans to attend foundation projects in the future to see the work of the charity in action at first hand.

Head of Wolves Foundation Will Clowes said: “We are thrilled that Robert has decided to support us by becoming a patron and making this substantial donation which is going to positively impact the work of the foundation and will ensure we can expand the provision of some of our projects, particularly around mental health.

"This such an integral part of our delivery with the challenges people have faced in recent years.

“For Robert to take such a keen interest in the foundation and decide to provide such strong and tangible support is a major boost both for our staff and participants.

“We are all looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to visit some foundation projects in the future.”

It is as the charismatic lead singer and lyricist with iconic rock band Led Zeppelin that Robert is regarded as one of the most talented and significant frontmen in rock music history.

In more recent times he has collaborated with many different artists across many different genres, and, following his current tour with Saving Grace, featuring vocalist Suzi Dian, he will return to America linking up with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss to join Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan on the famed ‘Outlaw Tour’.

Aged just five when attending his first game at Molineux, Robert’s support of the club now spans seven decades, and he was named a Vice-President back in 2009.

He remains a regular at Wolves games home and away, just as he has throughout a lifetime of supporting the team.