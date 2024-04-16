'I'm a 90-year-old lollipop lady - still helping kids twice a week after 51 years'

They included staff and pupils of SS Mary and St Johns Roman Catholic Academy in Caledonia Road where Pat Hunting has helped pupils across the road for 51 years.

Pat Hunting, who turns 90 on Sunday, has worked at the crossing at Derry Street and Vicarage Road, Wolverhampton for 51 years. Family and friends came out to wish her well. including nieces, great nieces and her sister Joyce Evans, who herself is aged 87.

Still coming out to do two shifts a day, five days a week, Pat started work for the police in 1964 working at the crossing on Vicarage Road on the junction of Derry Street and hasn't stopped since, completing 51 years including 48 for the council, who took over control of the staff three years after she started,

And at least she doesn't have far for the daily commute, living within yards of the school, which features on the teaching staff at least one person who Pat helped across the road when she was a pupil there.

Relatives and friends organised the surprise occasion, with a cake being produced as well as boxes of chocolates, flowers and the area outside the school being decorated with banners and balloons.

It was partly organised by great niece Karly Round and attended by Pat's sister Joyce Evans who is herself aged 87.

Karly said: "It is the least Aunty Pat deserves, to my knowledge she hasn't missed many if any days in 51 years though she probably knows exactly how many, she is a remarkable woman and it was great to see so may people turning out to surprise her."

Pat said: "I was overwhelmed, I had no idea any of this was going to happen I just thought it was going to be a normal shift.

"But it was lovely, I got so many gifts, flowers and chocolates and one of the boys from the school gave me a five pence piece he had in my pocket. I have loved working here down the years but the best part of it has been getting to know everyone and they often come back to see me when they have left the school. One of the former pupils is even a teacher there now and it was lovely to see her.

"People ask me why I haven't retired or what the age limit is for school crossing patrols but I have never thought of putting my lollipop away and I think they must have forgotten about my age.

"I have made many long term friends including with one of the teachers at the school who I used to help across the road as a pupil so it has been a lovely way to spend my time over the years."

Pat celebrated her 90th on Sunday by going to church with family and friends and then a gathering at one of their houses.