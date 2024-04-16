Watch as Wolverhampton artist who recently died is remembered at city exhibition featuring his work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chris Manley died in March, aged 77 and was well known for his artwork and photography. He also helped out in the community including at the Good Shepherd project iN Wolverhampton and worked with a bereavement group on coping with a loss through art.

The exhibition at Newhampton Arts Centre, Dunkley Street includes pictures and prints, watercolour portraits and pencil drawings, as well as some sculptures which he was learning at the time of his death.

Fellow artist and friend Ron Satterthwaite from Codsall said Chris was a treasured member of the G5 art group which had held a number of exhibitions at the same venue, including in 2022 when they hosted an ART 4 ALL event.

Artist Chris Manley who recently died had already planned an art exhibition at Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton. It remains open up till and including Friday.Front of House manager at Newhampton Hollie Fellows views some of the work.

Artwork which will be on display at Newhampton Arts Centre until Friday by Chris Manley who had planned the exhibition before his death,

He said: "He was very talented in all fields of art as well as being a photographer by profession so the exhibition will be very varied and will showcase the best of his work. He will be missed throughout Wolverhampton as he did a lot of work with groups in the city around art."

A piece of artwork which will be on display at Newhampton Arts Centre until Friday by Chris Manley

A portrait which is one of the many pieces of work by Chris Manley on display at Newhampton Arts Centre until Friday.

A tribute from Mr Manley's family in the Express & Star read: 'Chris was a loving husband, gather and grandfather who will be sadly missed and filled his world with colour through his art and photography.'

His funeral was held at Bushbury Crematorium on Friday – the art exhibition runs until Friday at Newhampton Arts Centre from 11am-3pm daily with entry free.