Meet Solo the puppy who was rescued during arrest at Wolverhampton shop

The six-week-old pooch was found to be underweight, malnourished and dehydrated.

Her rescue came after a woman was abusive to staff at both a food retailer and a shop.

The officers were called to the food retailer after reports of the woman threatening staff, who had told her to leave as she was carrying the puppy.

They later arrested the woman at a supermarket on Chapel Ash after she had reportedly been abusive to staff, who had told her to leave due to being already banned from the premises.

Solo was taken from the woman and was taken for a check-up at St George's vets in Wolverhampton city centre.

The 33-year-old woman appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on April 9 on charges of two public order offences of threatening shop staff and one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

She was given an 18-week sentence suspended for 18-months, with a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and fined £200.

The court also issued a deprivation order on the ownership of the puppy, putting her in the care of West Midlands Police, and banning the woman from keeping a pet for three years.

West Midlands Police said it works closely with animal welfare organisations and charities in situations like this, but said that Solo has already found a new home, with one of the neighbourhood officers.

Sargent Shaun Oliver said: "This was a sad situation for Solo but we can't allow people to abuse our shop workers - we need to make sure the city is a safe place for everyone.

"This all meant Solo needed a new loving home and one of our team, who's great with animals, felt compelled to give her fresh start.

"Solo is already doing so much better, as she’s starting to eat really well and is being nursed back to good health."