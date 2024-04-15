Less than a month to go until popular colour run returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Beacon Centre for the Blind's Colour Run, a family-friendly 5k event, set to be run around East Park in Wolverhampton on Sunday, May 12.

The centre, which offers help and services to people suffering from sight loss, said it was looking to raise more than £4,000, which would beat the total from last year's event.

A spokeswoman for Beacon Centre for the Blind said: "Get ready to add a splash of colour to your calendar, there’s less than a month to go to Beacon’s Family Fun Colour Run.

"The 5K event will be taking place at East Park in Wolverhampton on Sunday, May 12.

"This event promises to be an explosion of colour and joy, providing participants with a unique running adventure that's guaranteed to create lasting memories.

"It is an experience like no other, suitable for all ages. As participants make their way around the course they will be covered in coloured powder.

"Last year's event was a resounding success, raising over £4,000 in support of the Beacon Centre's vital work in the community."

Sarah Dovey, fundraising coordinator at the Beacon Centre for the Blind, said: "Our Family Fun Colour Run is a highlight of our calendar, and we're immensely thankful for the support of our participants.

"Their generosity ensures that no one faces sight loss alone."

Tickets for the Family Fun Colour Run are available now, priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children.

Additionally, participants can snap up ticket bundle packs, including entry, a Colour Run T-shirt, and a coloured powder pack.

Sunglasses, powder packs, and brightly coloured sun visors are also available for purchase.

To find out more and to sign up, go to beaconvision.org/colour-run. On-the-day registration will open at 9:30 am, with tickets available for purchase.

Local businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact Sarah Dovey at 01902 880 111 or via email at sdovey@beaconvision.org.