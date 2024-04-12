Strike action ends at Wolverhampton waste site after new pay deal agreed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

GMB members at the Energy from Waste site in Wolverhampton called off any further strike action after coming to the pay agreement with the new management, North Midlands Operations Limited.

The new deal will mean salaries increase by 13.8% as well as one-off payments of up to £4,000.

This follows three days of strike action last month, which saw the incinerator taken off line at the Crown Street Plant and was sparked over a dispute with Wolverhampton Council over pay as well as union fears over safety.

Tom Warnett, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “This pay deal represents a total victory and vindication for our members.

"After working constructively with the new management, they have now come to a fair agreement on pay which was unanimously accepted.

“Our members look forward to a constructive future relationship as they go about their work providing a vital public service.”

The plant was constructed in 1998 to burn in the region of 115,000 tonnes of local domestic waster per annum of local domestic refuse, generating electricity for the local community.

The site was saved from closure last year, which would have led to the loss of 30 jobs, when the council struck a deal with North Midlands Operations Limited.

Wolverhampton Council have been contacted for a comment.