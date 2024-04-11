Gallery owner teams up with sculptor for new exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ann Fraser who runs the Angel Gallery in Broseley is displaying her wild bird collection alongside the works of Vivian Russell, who specialises in sculptures of the natural world.

She said the gallery was the first to accept her work.

“I was so overcome by what she was doing,” said Ann. “It's so detailed and the way she does it.

“Her work reflects the love of the natural world and the fascination of the past extinctions and the destructive impact humans are having on the world now.”

She said the works can be seen alongside a range of artist's work at the Angel Gallery, 17 High Street, Broseley from Wednesday to Saturday between 11am and 5pm.