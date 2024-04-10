Replacement bus services on Wolverhampton-Shrewsbury rail route again, this time due to flooding
Train journeys between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton are currently being replaced with buses due to flooding on the line.
The troubled route, which has been faced major disruption in recent months, is expected to be impacted until 4.30pm today.
National Rail Enquiries said that the situation was due to "heavy flooding".
It said that replacement road transport has been requested to shuttle between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton to replace West Midlands Railways service.