Express & Star
Close

Replacement bus services on Wolverhampton-Shrewsbury rail route again, this time due to flooding

Train journeys between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton are currently being replaced with buses due to flooding on the line.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

The troubled route, which has been faced major disruption in recent months, is expected to be impacted until 4.30pm today.

National Rail Enquiries said that the situation was due to "heavy flooding".

It said that replacement road transport has been requested to shuttle between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton to replace West Midlands Railways service.

Similar stories
Most popular