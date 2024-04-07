Ravers descend on Wolverhampton for Old Skool revival festival packeDJsd with star

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Back to the Roots 12 hour festival at The Hangar Warehouse was a revival of house music's halcyon days from the 'second summer of love' in 1994 until the mid-1990s, known to fans as Old Skool.

More than a 1,000 ravers travelled from all four corners of the UK to see a line up of DJs not seen in decades. Fabio and Grooverider headlined the festival and were preceded by Shades of Rhythm, Rat Pack, Altern 8, 2 Bad Mice and there was a live PA by Baby D.

Strobes and shapes - a dancer at Back to the Roots

Clint, from Cardiff, said: "Back in the early 1990s I used be a stage dancer at the raves so when I saw all these DJs on the same line up, I knew I had come up and enjoy it.

"The vibe is great here, everyone is so friendly. Wolverhampton was always a great night out."

Wolverhampton was a Mecca for ravers and clubbers in late 1980s and 1990s thanks to clubs like Quest, purpose built mega club UK Midlands and converted store warehouse

Unlike in the ravers' first flush of youth, when they entered nightclubs in the dark and left blurry-eyed in the light after the sun came up, Back to the Roots started at 2pm and finished at 2am.

The performers also seemed to prefer earlier set times as well, the days of burning the midnight oil have also been trading in their wild ways for a decent night's kip.

Doc Scott said: "Wolverhampton, you have been a blast, we love these day festivals because we can get back home and in front of the TV in time for Match of the Day.

Refreshed and ready to rave - Back to the Roots at the Hangar

Karl Royal, entertainment manager at the Hangar, said: "Back to the Roots has been fantastic. We sold over 1,200 tickets which was incredible, and we were expecting a few hundred on the door.

"These day raves are great for so many reasons, we get none of trouble which can happen in the early hours. Instead everyone was really up for it from the start."

Originally there was meant to be two rooms to accommodate the 30 plus acts. However, due to problems with accoustics in the smaller room, the decision was made a few weeks ago to only use the main hall.

Which meant star DJs were forced to have shorter sets so they could all give their fans a glimpse what they have been missing for the last three decades.

Ravers turned back the clock

Karl said: "We've been told there has not been a line up like that for a rave in the Midlands for more than 20 years. So all day has had the feeling of a real event. We got new lighting for the stage which looked fantastic.

"The Hangar have got more revival events this year, the formula works great, whether its rave, garage, jungle or drum and base, will can put it on during the day and the customers are more mature but want to have fun."

Follow The Hangar Warehouse, Wolverhampton, on social media to find out about future events.