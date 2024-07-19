Music icon Bob Dylan's Wolverhampton shows already sold out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They officially went on sale this morning but a sold-out notice has now been posted on the venue's official website.

Bob Dylan

The music icon announced four days ago he was visiting Wolverhampton for two shows on November 9 and 10.

He will also visit Bournemouth, Liverpool, Edinburgh and London as well as mainland Europe as part of his 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' world tour which started back in 2021.

The Blowin' In The Wind singer, aged 83, also made headlines this week when it was announced mobile phones will be banned from all venues on the tour, with customers being required to surrender them in pouches before the show.