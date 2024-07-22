Solo Wolverhampton show for Pete Doherty

The musician, best known as a member of indie-rock quartet The Libertines, will head to the Frederick Street venue on Thursday, August 29.

The Libertines released their fourth album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade earlier this year and the album topped the UK’s official albums chart.

Aside from his role in the band, Doherty has released numerous albums as a solo artist and also as a member of Babyshambles.

His most recent album, The Fantasy Life of Poetry and Crime, was released in 2022.

Last year, Doherty featured in the second series of the BBC’s Louis Theroux Interviews as well as in the documentary Stranger In My Own Skin which was directed by his partner Katia deVidas.

Tickets for the Wolverhampton concert are on sale now and available from kkssteelmill.co.uk