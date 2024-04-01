Strong reaction from readers after we test out M6 J10 following £78m costs and years of upheaval

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Road users have had their say after it was unveiled last week that works had finally finished, two years after the initial deadline – taking a mammoth four years overall.

The £78m project looked to ease congestion on Walsall's Wolverhampton Road and the Black Country Route, creating more lanes on the usually extremely busy motorway.

Now after our reporter Daniel Walton headed out to test the new routes, road users have written to the Express & Star and had their say on if they think new project has really made a difference.

Michael Freeman, a resident of Walsall, said: "I think all of the arguments against the island are ridiculous, it is absolutely something that needed to be done.

"The junction was terribly old, it has needed an upgrade for years. The traffic that accumulated on the Black Country Route and the Wolverhampton Road was horrendous, but now there is a clear visible difference.

"Only time will tell if it really works, however, I think it is something that needed to happen."

The M6 Junction 10 roundabout. Photo: National Highways.

Andy Small, from Willenhall, also said the island was an overall improvement, however, also said that adjustments need to be made to the traffic signal sequence.

Mr Small said: "I have to ask 'What is all the fuss about?' People hate change and that's all it is, change."

"It is change for the very much better if you ask me. They do need to make some adjustments to the traffic signal sequence, particularly when getting off southbound. I remember how it was and it was only going to get worse with the increase in traffic.

"Looks like a job well done to me."

However. the new junction has split opinions, with many saying the new layout will cause more problems than it solves.

Facebook user, Drummer VJ, said: "You can dress it up as much as you like. There will still be problems with this junction.

"Already seen a number of near misses with people crossing lanes because they're confused. Coming off the black country route is still the same. Considering it's just been built, the northbound exit slip road is bumpy."

Stephen Hughes, another Walsall resident, said that the afternoon rush hour traffic is 'worse than it was before' adding that traffic is regularly backed up onto the Black Country Route.

The M6 Junction 10 roundabout last year when the old and new bridges were in situ

Stephen said: "It may help it off of peak times, but during the afternoon rush, between 4pm and 5pm, it's worse than ever.

"The traffic gets jammed on the Black Country Route and it is a literal free-for-all all on the actual junction itself. I agree that it needed to be updated, but I think signalling is a real issue."

The junction has now reverted back into the responsibility of Walsall Council, who have responsibility for operating the traffic lights on the island.

National Highways said: "Walsall Council has responsibility for operating the traffic lights through the junction. Minor adjustments, for example to traffic light timings, may be needed to ensure traffic is running as smoothly as possible.

"National Highways will also be reviewing the junction’s performance and taking remedial action where necessary."

What do you think? Email daniel.walton@jpress.co.uk