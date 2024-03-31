Express & Star
Close

Watch: Heartbreak as tributes for boys killed in Birmingham New Road crash removed

The family of two boys who were killed in a crash have today made a desperate plea for the return of tributes that have disappeared from the scene.

Plus
By Daniel Walton
Published
Last updated
Dozens of floral tributes and toys were left in memory of the brothers in the days following the crash, with several items and a banner remaining at the spot since 2019

Flowers, tributes, teddy bears and a banner have adorned the spot on the corner of Lawnswood Avenue and Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton since Sanjay Singh, 10, and Pawanveer Singh, 23 months old, were killed in a devastating car crash in March 2019.

The family were shocked to find that the memorial items had suddenly gone, with some of the items being put there only days before to mark Pawanveer's birthday on March 23.

Now, close family of the boys are asking for the return of the memorial items, saying they are unsure why they were removed in the first place.

The crash spot now all of the tributes have disappeared
The crash spot now all of the tributes have disappeared

Kam Nicky Mattu, brother-in-law of crash victim Arathi Nahar and mother of the two boys, said he was confused at the removal of the memorial.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular