Watch: Heartbreak as tributes for boys killed in Birmingham New Road crash removed

Flowers, tributes, teddy bears and a banner have adorned the spot on the corner of Lawnswood Avenue and Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton since Sanjay Singh, 10, and Pawanveer Singh, 23 months old, were killed in a devastating car crash in March 2019.

The family were shocked to find that the memorial items had suddenly gone, with some of the items being put there only days before to mark Pawanveer's birthday on March 23.

Now, close family of the boys are asking for the return of the memorial items, saying they are unsure why they were removed in the first place.

The crash spot now all of the tributes have disappeared

Kam Nicky Mattu, brother-in-law of crash victim Arathi Nahar and mother of the two boys, said he was confused at the removal of the memorial.