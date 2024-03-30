Watch as Wolverhampton twins celebrate ten years of success running popular florists

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The twins are celebrating ten years in business as Richards Floral Design and they don't do anything single-handed.

When they were born at New Cross Wolverhampton 35 years ago they were both very weak and staff had to rally round to give them constant care.

Since then they have been inseparable, and have been featured in the Express & Star many times, including when they were the first set of twins to attend the then Little London Primary School in Willenhall.

They would eventually use their shared love of flowers to train as florists and set up the shop in Broad Lane which was opened by the mayor of Wolverhampton in 2014.

They held an open door event on Saturday where friends, family and loyal customers popped in to share a cup of tea, some cake and look at the floral designs

The sisters have been a success story in the floral industry, having won three RHS Gold medals at Chelsea and were just half a point off best in show in 2012 and 2013 when they were the first twins to compete in the event. They have also won regional and national competitions

Victoria said: "Its been a fantastic journey so far concurring many challenges along the way such as many road closures, covid, rising running costs and other things

"And we have done it with the love and support of our beautiful customers who continue to support us and love the beautiful products which we provide.

"Today the tenth anniversary is a special occasion to thank everyone and invite them into the shop which is set in a lovely location."

Jessica is a mother to Pippa Rose, aged two, there is an older sister Kerry Ann and mother Caroline said they are a very close family.

She said: "I am so proud of all my girls but Jessica and Victoria have worked so hard to make a career out of floristry and run the shop which is immaculate and had some beautiful flowers.

"There is a special bond between them of course and Pippa Rose has already shown an interest in flowers so although it is early she may be able to hep out when she is older.

"Our family run business has had lots of highs throughout the last 10 years, Jessica has become a Mother who's daughter absolutely loves flowers and plants so who knows, hopefully she would love to follow in her mums floral footprints."