Singer's new music inspired by the love of Wolverhampton and the man who brought her here.

Mama featuring Antonella by Antonella Gambotto-Burke has been mixed at Magic Garden Studios in the city which is owned by renowned music producer Gavin Monaghan who is also her fiance.

Antonella's most recent book 'Apple, Sex, Drugs, Motherhood and the Recovery of the Feminine' was excerpted in The Weekend Australian and a previous one in The Guardian.

She was first asked to sing with the Jesus and Mary Chain by Britpop luminary Alan McGee many years ago but turned him down as she was too shy.

Decades later, she was recommended to Monaghan, who runs Magic Gardens Studios and has worked with Robert Plant and Celine Dion, seen his own music featured in Peaky Blinders and Austin Powers.

In January he launched 'Magic Garden Live' in a quest to bring Wolverhampton's night life to the forefront' by hosting a regular monthly music night at the Clarendon Hotel, Chapel Ash.

Of the new album Antonella, who has written all the lyrics and top lines for the songs said: "'My first real experience of Wolverhampton was driving up and down Commercial Road in a cab trying to find the Magic Garden studio, which is tucked away in an industrial estate.

"Outside I discovered, there's a vast mural of an angel and a punch-bag swinging by the door. Gavin had to come out onto the street and wave at the cab, and that was the moment that everything changed."

Aptly, the first song on the album is entitled Commercial Road, which is, she says, all about how they fell in love.

She said: "Gavin has had a big influence on me obviously apart from me recording and producing the album in Wolverhampton at his studio.

"It took forever – over a year. I poured my entire soul into it but because Gavin and I lived in different counties and his studio is always teeming with musicians, it was impossible to regularly rehearse or play.

" But I think the Midlands is on the cusp of a renaissance on so many levels.

"There's just so much talent here and so much creativity in the bands from the region with some blinding performers on the doorstep and I would go so far as to say the new wave of British music starts here,"

In addition to the new album, she has collaborated with the important Birmingham-based electronic music artist Chris Budd on an as-yet-unreleased track, with others planned.

