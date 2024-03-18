Watch: See the sheer scale and size of new solar farm powering Wolverhampton hospital

In new photos and video by Express & Star chief photographer Tim Thursfield, the 15,000 solar panels, which will provide New Cross Hospital with self-generated renewable energy for around 288 days a year, can be seen spread out across a large area of the brownfield site near Bentley Way in Wednesfield.

The 40-acre site, which was built by a partnership of the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) and Wolverhampton Council, was built on a former landfill site and is the equivalent of 22 football pitches.

The facility, which opens in April, will save the Trust around £15-20 million over the next 20 years money and will produce 6.9MWp of renewable energy to New Cross Hospital, as well as generate an estimated carbon saving of 1,583 tonnes of CO2e per annum.

Work to secure the 40-plus acre brownfield site included protecting badger setts, and removing methane.