Wolverhampton North East MP hits out at report which lists her a 'a dangerous agent of the far right'

A State of Hate 2024 report from the Hope not Hate group which is partly funded via the Home Office issued a release attacking a number of Conservative MPs, including Ms Stevenson and Dudley North MP Marco Longhi for their 'extremist views.'

Ms Stevenson quit as a Parliamentary Private Secretary in January after backing rebel amendments to the Rwanda Bill including the 'not withstanding clause and the Human Rights Act.

She posted on Twitter in response to the report, which noted a rise in anti-migrant activism and asked if Conservative voters are 'falling out of love with democracy.'

The report was also condemned by Jacob Rees-Mogg who criticised the naming of MPs including himself in the report, saying in a democracy, their had to be a process of deliberation and debate, which wasn't how the group were seeing things. His interview was also posted on Ms Stevenson's account.

The government published a new definition of extremism yesterday in which it defined it as 'The promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance that aims to negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others.'

It gives three examples of behaviour that could constitute extremism including behaviour against a group that seeks to destroy their right to live equally under the law and free of fear, threat, violence and discrimination.

Ms Stevenson's tweet was supported by followers of her account including Rob Whitehouse, who said: "This government long ago abandoned any pretence of representing (never mind promoting) the interests of the average Tory voter."

Jon_uk_81 said: "Take it as a badge of honour"