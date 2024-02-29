Students enjoy high-production and vivid performance in school hall

The Year 9 pupils from Our Lady and St Chad Catholic Academy were treated to a vivid and high-quality performance of Jekyll & Hyde, with the production reimagining the Robert Louis Stevenson classic gothic horror novel to the modern day.

The production is being seen at four schools across Wolverhampton until March 1, with St. Regis Church of England Academy and the Khalsa Academy seeing the performance, as will Brownhills Ormiston Academy in Walsall.

Directed by Kirsty Housley, the performance was provided by the National Theatre as part of its national schools tour of the play, playing in the school hall as part of a partnership between the National Theatre and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

The schools tour forms part of the National Theatre’s Theatre Nation Partnerships network to grow and sustain new audiences for live theatre and create more opportunities to engage in the arts without having to leave their school premises.

The pupils at Our Lady and St Chad Catholic Academy watched the play, with a cast including Sophie Atherton, Philip Bosworth, Wesley Bozonga, Ellie Gallimore, Dan Nash, Angela Jones, Andy Sellers and Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn, then took part in a question and answer session afterwards.

The costumes and production fit the look of a full stage production

Headteacher Chantelle Griffin said it had been an amazing experience to have the play, which feature full production values such as fire and smoke, at the school.

She said: "We don't normally get opportunities to have this sort of production at the school and a lot of the children wouldn't have the chance to access National Theatre performances before.

"We have a lot of contact with the Grand and we've been there for a few performances in the past and I think it's inspirational for the pupils to see professional actors and a professional production.

"A lot of the Year 9 pupils are choosing their options at the moment, so this makes them able to see the kinds of things they can get into and also help them experience going to the theatre as some of them won't have been able to do so before."

Three of the pupils, Lewis, Daniel and Magda, spoke about what they liked from the performance, with each saying they'd really enjoy it.

Lewis said: "It was really good and I liked the part with one of the main characters coming up and dance down the aisle with a newspaper as it really involved the audience.

"I hadn't read the book before, but I've heard of it, and I think this performance could get me to read it."

Pupils watched the classic Victorian story played out in their school hall

Daniel said: "My favourite bit was when, at the end, there's a twist in attitude and instead of a policeman being in love with the main character, he arrests her, and that really was a big shock.

"Watching this has really increased my interest in going to the theatre and seeing stuff like this on a greater scale in the future."

Magda said: "One of my favourite bits was when there was a bunch of music and the lights changed into different colours because it's something we don't get to see too often.

"I did think it was really cool to have that performance take place in my school."

Vicky Price from Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said the school was part of several partnerships between the school and the Grand and said it was a great opportunity to provide full-production theatre at schools.

She said: "We've been working with them for quite a while now, supporting them in school and with visits to the theatre and this is a great opportunity for them.

"We want to keep these as local as possible and ensure that people in the WV1 and other WV postcodes can see these productions in schools."

There were authentic costumes and high production as part of the show

Kirsty Housley, director of Jekyll & Hyde, said “Touring this show in 2022 was such a hugely important experience and I am thrilled for it to be returning for a second tour.

"To bring work directly to young people in this way feels incredibly radical right now.

"During this cost-of-living crisis, many families are struggling for essentials and a trip to the theatre is sadly a luxury many can’t afford.

"Bringing the National Theatre directly into school halls is a small way of redressing this."

The National Theatre’s Learning department aims to inspire creativity and boost skills for the future workforce of the sector and build a more creative nation.

For more information about Theatre Nation Partnerships and the schools’ tour, go to nationaltheatre.org.uk