Weather forecast: Sunshine and warm temperatures on the way for the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The sun emerged just in time for the bank holiday weekend, with most areas escaping any showers and enjoying long periods of warm sunshine.

And it is going to get even better this week, with temperatures expected to reach up to 22C (72F) by Friday.

Enjoying the Loop music festival in Shrewsbury

Our region got the best of the bank holiday – it was wet and miserable up in Scotland for much of the time and London was also cloudy and cool.

It meant a host of bank holiday outdoor events across the West Midlands were able to be enjoyed in full as, for once, the weather behaved itself.

They included a music festival and colour run in Shropshire, a Pretty Muddy event in Staffordshire and a Vaisakhi celebration in Wolverhampton.

Pretty Muddy event warm un in the warm weather at Weston Park

A band of high pressure has descended on our region, which means it is likely to stay dry, warm and largely sunny right through into next weekend.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "In the places that stay dry, sunny temperatures area little above average – generally on the warm side in the sunshine.

"There are warm sunny spells across large parts of country including the West Midlands, but variable amounts of clouds and the risk of some rain in other places."

T-shirt weather for crowds in Shrewsbury

The average high for this time of year is 17C, so the West Midlands will be well above normal temperatures this week.

Our region has escaped some of the more extreme weather suffered by other areas of the UK.

A beautiful warm spring day in Shrewsbury

Heavy rain brought localised flooding across Scotland and northern England for the bank holiday.

And the week leading up to the bank holiday weekend saw parts of the UK hit with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. On Wednesday night, the Met Office recorded 4,840 lightning strikes across France and southern Britain.

Warm dry weather for a Vaisakhi celebration in West Park , Wolverhampton

The following day was the warmest of the year so far for all four home nations, according to the Met Office.

A peak temperature of 23.4C was recorded in Santon Downham in Suffolk, while in Scotland, the mercury hit 22.1C in Kinlochewe and Achnagart in the north Highlands.