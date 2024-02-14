Two women left with 'potentially serious injuries' after Wolverhampton crash ahead of rush hour

West Midlands Ambulance Service rushed to the scene at Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton at 7.45am to reports of a two-car collision.

On arrival, paramedics discovered two vehicles, both with front-end damage, and also found two patients who were the drivers of the cars.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews discovered two cars, both with front end damage.

"There were two patients, both women, who were the drivers of the two vehicles. One woman was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, by land ambulance.

"The second patient was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to New Cross Hospital by land ambulance."

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the incident, as well as West Midlands Air Ambulance that was dispatched from Cosford.