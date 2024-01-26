Charity pair square up for Black Country derby

Amie Rogers and Lindsey Goodall from The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust will be cheering on their respective teams on Sunday when Albion take on Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round at the Hawthorns.

Amie, aged 25, is rooting for Wolves, while 36-year-old Lindsey is an Albion fanatic and the football fans have been busy winding each other up this week with their boss, Amanda Winwood, The RWT Charity Development Manager, refereeing their lunch break banter.

Amie was born into a Wolves-supporting family and has continued that tradition, with her favourite players being Craig Dawson and Mario Lemina and she was thrilled when they were among the players who visited young patients at New Cross Hospital at Christmas.

She said: “My first job at the age of 16 was working in the Wolves Megastore where I stayed for more than five years. Some of my best memories are as a result of my time there.

“My grandad once had a trial for the team many, many years ago and sadly passed away on his way home from a match one evening so we have so many links to Molineux.

"I also met my now fiancé (Scott whilst working there so the place has a lot to answer for.

“WWFC has been a big part of my life and I can’t wait for us to pull off the big win over the Baggies.

"It has been a long time coming but I’ve a feeling we may just do it with a 2-1 win.

“Lindsey and I will remain good friends regardless and I will pass her tissues for her losing tears and remind of the best part of West Brom which is the M5 to get you out of there.”

Meanwhile Lindsey, has been bought up to support the Baggies since she was born.

She said: “I recall having a Baggies babygro.

“My dad and my husband are huge Baggies fans so it’s always on the television.

"My favourite player was Super Bobby Taylor when I was a young girl and I remember singing ‘Super Bobby Taylor’ and ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’.

“Sunday’s match will be a close call but what better way to win than on home ground.

"I do keep reminding Amie of my favourite fact about the Wolves as they haven’t beaten us in a very long time. ‘Boing, boing’

“But whatever happens this weekend Amie and I are in the same team at work.

"We may well have to sit at opposite ends of the office on Monday, though”