Mystery solved after 'hoover noise' heard by residents across area of Wolverhampton

The noise, which could be heard in the Warstones area on Wednesday night(23), shocked residents when they couldn't figure out its cause.

Residents of Warstones quickly took to social media to spread their concerns, with many casting their votes on where the noise was coming from.

On Facebook, residents asked: "What was that hoovering sound I can hear in Warstones?"

The post quickly gathered dozens of comments online, with people from all over the area guessing at what was causing the noise.

One woman said: "Don't know what it is, but it's doing my head in."

In reply to her comment, another added: "I'm wondering if it's coming from Westcroft Farm. I can hear it now but when I get home from work about 5am it's louder as there's no traffic about."

The source

However, Highfields School, on Boundary Way, Wolverhampton, have spoken to the Express & Star to help ease everyone's concerns.

A spokesperson said: "We don't actually own the building, the building is maintained by a company called OCS, who are in charge of looking after the facilities.

"The loud noise is coming from the school, however, we are looking into getting it sorted."

On the Facebook post, some residents correctly guessed that the loud Hoover-like sound was coming from the school, with one resident saying: "I'm pretty sure it's coming from behind Highfields, sounds like some sort of generators."

Others correctly guessed its source, saying: "It's the external water pump or boiler at Highfields School."

The school confirmed that the issue is being resolved, hopefully quieting the noise later today(25).