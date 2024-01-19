Tram problems reported as Wolverhampton signalling issues continue

Issues along the Pipers Row line, trams have again been forced to stop due to signalling faults on the usually busy line.

Rail issues continue to be disrupted on the line, following similar issues earlier in the month.

On X, West Midlands Metro said: "Due to road traffic signal failure on Pipers Row, trams are not currently operating between Wolverhampton Station and The Royal.

"Trams are operating between The Royal and Edgbaston Village only."

The issues were first reported at 2.08pm, with bus tickets being accepted between Wolverhampton Station and The Royal.

West Midlands Metro continued: "Trams are not operating between Wolverhampton Station and The Royal.

"Tickets are being accepted on National Express West Midlands route 79 between Wolverhampton and The Royal."

The issues follow similar issues earlier this month, where trams were again forced to stop due to signalling issues along the line.