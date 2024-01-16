Apprentices set to begin journey to Radiography careers

Six recruits have started a three-year course at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), which will enable them to graduate with the equivalent of a BSC honours degree in Diagnostic Radiography.

All of different age groups and backgrounds, the latest intake comprises five mature students and one A-level graduate.

The six were whittled down from 160 applicants which were shortlisted to 30, with 24 interviewed.

Sharon Dhadda, Radiology workforce lead, said: “This apprenticeship is like a golden ticket because it’s so popular and it trains people for a career and it helps us to attract and retain staff because people can see an investment in them.

“Also, if they work towards and gain a qualified position here, they are more likely to stay.

"If we put the effort in, I know we’re going to have fantastic Radiographers, and we can see that with our second years.”

First-year apprentice Aleema Bibi, 25, from Dudley, swapped her career as a nursery nurse.

She said: “I always wanted to go into healthcare and work with machines.

“I have a background of working with people and meeting their individual needs so I felt Diagnostic Radiography was a good way to combine both with patient care.”

Second year Nick Bird, 34, from Fallings Park, was a Healthcare Assistant for seven years in the Emergency Department at New Cross Hospital.

He said: “It was a big opportunity for me.

“It’s been tough going back into education but I really enjoy the work.

"To anyone starting this, I’d say ‘be assertive, speak up and get stuck in’ as once people can see you’re there to work they’re really keen to help you.”

Eighty per cent of the apprenticeship is done in a hospital setting, with placements at New Cross, Cannock Chase Hospital and Nuffield Health Wolverhampton Hospital.

The remainder involves studying at Keele University, with online lectures supplemented by six face-to-face sessions per year.

Sharon and Davina Abbott, lead clinical educator, Radiology Department at RWT, have helped create the content of the apprenticeship.

Davina said: “We’re not only making sure they are well-rounded Radiographers but we’re nurturing them to become leaders."

The six people follow half dozen who started RWT’s first Radiography apprenticeship a year ago and are all into their second year.

More than 100 staff have been recruited to RWT’s Radiology department in the last 18 months following substantial investment in the service.