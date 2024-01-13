Breakfast and bird watching on the agenda at Kingswood - but not in that order

The Kingswood Trust is holding its Family Big Garden Bird Watch and Breakfast Bap on Saturday January 27.

Book at the ready, environmental assistant at Kingswood Trust will be trying to spot as many species as possible at a big breakfast event later this month.

They will be hoping to see species from Red polls to Bull finches and gold finches. Participants will be wrapped up to go on an hour long walk from 8am to spot as many birds as possible.

At the end of it they will be rewarded for their efforts by a hot drink and breakfast bap in the cafe at the centre, in Holyhead Road. If visitors want to stay on from 9,30am there is a bird ringing session and Forest Fun programme.

Community engagement officer at the trust Helen Heywood said the bird watching events were always popular and the early start means visitors will have the best opportunity to see as many different species as possible.

She said: "We are expecting a good turnout but all the events we are holding here are popular including the Quiz and Chips on Friday and Tales and Trails next month – it is a busy start to the year for ius

Tickets for the morning are £8 and can be obtained from the website at www.discover-kingswood.org.uk/events/where details of all events at Kingswood are posted,