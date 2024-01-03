Star Wolves defender Toti Gomes drops off donation to homeless charity

The Portuguese 24-year-old dropped off his donation personally to Good Shepherd Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

Staff at the charity, which has been helping the homeless in Wolverhampton since 1972, were delighted to see the Premier League footballer.

The charity tweeted: "A huge thank you to Wolves defender Toti Gomes for a very kind food donation brought in today and also to the Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation for helping facilitate.

"Really nice of him to support the Good Shepherd and much appreciated!"

Tote António 'Toti' Gomes signed for Wolves in September 2020 and has become a mainstay this season under manager Gary O'Neill. He follows in the footsteps of many who wear the old gold who support Good Shepherd Wolverhampton.

The charity arm of Wolverhampton Wanderers has helped Good Shepherd through donations, player appearances and the annual Sleep Out.

In November 150 people slept out at Molineux in the cold to raise over £50,000 for the foundation and Good Shepherd.