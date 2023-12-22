Cake maker enjoys "pinch me" moment with 112 cake

Wolverhampton-based baker Paz Heer, who has a CV full of cake creations for celebrity clients, recently found himself backstage at Wembley Arena after being asked to bake for world famous R&B artist Mike Keith from American group 112.

Paz has previously made cakes for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cardi B and his baking exploits with celebrities led to an approach from the multi-platinum group’s promoter back in 2019.

On their arrival back in the UK and finding themselves in need of a birthday cake, 112, who rose to fame in the late 90s with singles including Only You (featuring The Notorious B.I.G.), knew there was only one cake maker up to the task.

The band members watched on as Paz presented the surprise cake backstage in their dressing room at Wembley Arena.

Mike Keith poses with the cake made for him by Paz Heer

The cake, a tiered creation with fresh cream and real peach slices in homage to the group’s smash hit Peaches & Cream, disappeared within minutes as it was quickly devoured by the band’s entourage, who asked for seconds.

Paz Heer said: “Being asked to do a cake for a group I’ve been a massive fan of for 20 years was a real ‘pinch me’ moment.

"I’ve bought all their albums, so to be celebrating and serving cake to them in their VIP dressing room was a moment I will never forget.

“It’s pretty amazing to think I have 112 as a returning client.”

Mike Keith appeared on camera to show his appreciation, saying “you have outdone Hollywood yet again” in reference to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s reaction to the cake Paz made for him in 2017.

Another recent cake request came from powerlifter Karenjeet Bains, who is set to star as ‘Athena’ in the BBC’s remake of Gladiators, airing on BBC One in 2024.

Paz’s latest celebrity cakes can be viewed on his Instagram channel, pazheer.