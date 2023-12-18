Kind-hearted bikers gather to deliver presents to children stuck in hospital over Christmas

The Midlands Riders have been delivering toys to hospitals for Christmas throughout the West Midlands since 2018.

So far, the youngest patients at The Princess Royal, Royal Shrewsbury and Birmingham Children's Hospital have all benefited from the ride out, which sees presents delivered to sick children for them to open on Christmas Day.

On Saturday, between 50 to 60 bikers from around the Midlands left their meeting point of M54 Shifnal Services at 10am to deliver around 150 presents to the children's ward of Wolverhampton New Cross Hospital.

Graham Fallow joined the ride out heading to the children's ward at Wolverhampton New Cross Hospital

Jim and Sarah Moore were part of the ride out delivering joy at Christmas

Upon arrival, the riders were greeted by staff from the hospital and a few children from the ward, who took the opportunity to sit on some of the bikes.

Lead rider, Rob Arrowsmith, said the annual endeavour was about giving back as much as it was about giving gifts.

He explained: "It means a lot to us every year. You've got all these poor kids stuck in hospital over Christmas and we want to make sure they have an amazing day. To see the expressions on the kid's faces is such an amazing thing.

"But it's also about giving back to the community and hospitals - as bikers, in terms of the roads, we're most likely to end up in one. That's why we do a lot for hospitals throughout the year.

"So it's about saying thank you for looking after us as well."

50 to 60 bikers took part in the annual ride, Pictured: Paul Sanders

Lisa Mansell joined the ride to New Cross Hospital

This year, the group were also joined by Llangynog-based off road biker Mick Extance - a celebrity in the biking community.

Mick has entered seven Dakar Rallies - a gruelling 9,300-mile rally from Paris to Dakar - finishing five and is considered the most successful British competitor on a motorcycle.