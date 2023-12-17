Signal failure prevents trams from reaching Wolverhampton city centre

West Midlands Metro tickets are being accepted on select train services after the signal on Pipers Row stopped working at around 11am on Sunday.

The failure means trains are not running between The Royal and Wolverhampton Station.

West Midlands Metro apologised for any inconvenience caused, also announcing that tram tickets are being accepted on West Midlands Railway train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

On X, the metro group announced: "Due to a failed signal at Pipers Row, we are turning at the Royal. There will be no trams operating between the Royal and Wolverhampton Station.

"Trams are in operation between the Royal and Edgbaston Village.

"Ticket acceptance on WestMidRailway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham."