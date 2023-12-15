Fire crews to descend on 'smoking' Wolverhampton tower - but there's nothing to worry about

At 2pm on Saturday a major fire safety exercise is being held at Long Ley, Heath Town, to ensure emergency services are prepared for a real high rise blaze.

Wolverhampton Homes, Wolverhampton Council and West Midlands Fire Service are working together on the practice drill.

Residents and passers-by "can expect to witness multiple fire engines and smoke near Long Ley. It is crucial to emphasise that this is a practice exercise, and there is no cause for alarm".

The exercise aims to provide West Midlands Fire Service valuable experience within one of Wolverhampton Homes' residential blocks, ultimately ensuring a more effective response in the event of a real fire emergency.

Nick Lacey, Building Safety Manager at Wolverhampton Homes said: "Our partnership with West Midlands Fire Service is a testament to our commitment to ensuring the safety of every home in our community, whilst ensuring full compliance with the Building Safety Act. This exercise allows us to test and refine our emergency response procedures, reinforcing our dedication to preparedness and the wellbeing of our residents."

In addition to the fire safety exercise, Wolverhampton Homes will host a pop-up shop on Saturday 16 December, where staff will be available to answer any questions. The event aims to spread festive cheer with family activities, fostering a sense of community engagement.

Nick Lacey added :"We understand the importance of not only being prepared but also creating a positive and interactive experience for our residents. The pop-up shop and community fire engine showcase provide an opportunity for families to learn more about fire safety in a friendly and engaging environment."