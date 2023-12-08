'Ladies night' set to raise money for Wolverhampton charity

Anthony Hall, who runs 'The Ultimate Ladies Night Show UK'S LARGEST!' Is hosting a Christmas show later this month in Wolverhampton featuring drag queens, six exotic dancers, fire eating, DJs, a charity raffle and much more.

He will get in on the act as a former fire eater and the night will also feature Jai Scarce and Black Stallion from Britain's Got Talent, plus Pjay Finch from Married at First Sight and drag queen Linda Mathews.

It will raise money for West Park Stroke Cycling Group, which runs activities for stroke victims to try and help them with their recovery.

Anthony's father attended the gardening and arts and crafts group after he suffered a stroke back in 2019, which gave Anthony the inspiration to raise funds for this charity.

He said "At heart I am an entertainer though so we put these nights on to raise money again for the group which is not NHS funded, so events like this are important for that regular income as we are having seeing stroke victims every day and the group helps give back that normality back into their lives.

"It will be a lot of fun and yes there will be people dancing and some shedding of clothes but it is all very tasteful, bringing these shows to date with the glitz and glamou,r with a hint of cabaret and death-defying acts from around the globe and at this time of year will be Christmas themed.

"Everyone is welcome, from ladies and gentlemen to couples and groups and it is very LGBTQ friendly."

The show itself is sponsored by Pulse and Cocktails and supported by Ann Summers and Wolverhampton radio station WCR FM

The event will take place at ECC Sports and Social Club, Showell Road, Wolverhampton, on December 23 from 7pm, with tickets £15 available directly from the venue or online @ TICKETSOURCE ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night